Mets Pitcher Noah Syndergaard has leapt into the global warming debate, by saying that the recent hurricanes are a sort of revenge, exacted by global warming due to President Trump’s decision to leave the Paris Climate Accord.

Syndergaard jumped to Twitter to insinuate that the hurricanes slamming the U.S. is “karma.”

“U.S. pulls out of Paris Climate Accord. Then hit by 4 Hurricanes in 6 weeks. Global Warming Karma?” Syndergaard tweeted on Monday:

U.S. pulls out of Paris Climate Accord. Then hit by 4 Hurricanes in 6 weeks. Global Warming Karma? #imatexanrepublican #wakeup — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) September 19, 2017

Syndergaard added a hashtag identifying himself as a Texan, and a Republican.

In June, President Trump said he decided to withdraw the U.S. from the global warming plan pushed by President Barack Obama. However, last week, some news outlets insisted that Trump was not going to pull the U.S. from the agreement after all. The White House denied the reports that they planned to pull out of the Paris Accords.

Despite the baseball player’s assumption that global warming caused the last few hurricanes, not many climatologists concur with that claim.

Indeed, as Breitbart’s James Delingpole noted, the claim often made by climate change activists that hurricanes will increase in scope and intensity is nothing but “alarmism,” not supported by facts.

