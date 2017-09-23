Commissioner Goodell: Trump Comments ‘Divisive,’ Show an ‘Unfortunate Lack of Respect’

The NFL has responded to President Trump’s comments, about NFL players who protest the anthem, and what he believes should happen to them. Goodell called Trump’s comments, “divisive,” and accused the president of a “failure to understand the overwhelming force for good,” that the NFL represents to its communities.

Goodell said, “The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture. There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we’ve experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”

advertisement

Interesting that Goodell accuses Trump of a “lack of respect.” Yet never made such strong comments over Colin Kaepernick wearing pig socks and a t-shirt celebrating a murderous dictator. One wonders how or why Goodell believes pig socks are a sign of the overwhelming good the league offers its communities.

Goodell’s statement, on balance, will probably not satisfy the Michael Bennett wing of the NFL player protest movement. However, by calling Trump’s comments divisive, in addition to saying they equal a lack of respect. The commissioner’s statement will no doubt be viewed as a win by anthem-protesting players, and, of course, a loss for the rest of us.