SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump Cancels NBA Championship Invitation to Steph Curry and the Warriors

Klay Thompson (R) and Stephen Curry (L) outgunned Russell Westbrook as the Golden State Warriors scored an emphatic 111-95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, on March 20, 2017
AFP

by Charlie Spiering23 Sep 20170

President Donald Trump abruptly canceled a White House invitation to the Golden State Warriors after star Steph Curry signaled reluctance to attend.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” Trump said. “Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

Officially, the team hadn’t made a decision about whether or not they would meet with Trump at the White House.

Curry bluntly said, “I don’t want to go,” to reporters in Oakland on Friday.

Curry said that the team didn’t stand for what Trump had “said” and “hadn’t said in the right terms” and said that the team “wouldn’t stand for it.”

“By acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to,” he said.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x