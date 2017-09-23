Donald Trump Cancels NBA Championship Invitation to Steph Curry and the Warriors

President Donald Trump abruptly canceled a White House invitation to the Golden State Warriors after star Steph Curry signaled reluctance to attend.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” Trump said. “Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

Officially, the team hadn’t made a decision about whether or not they would meet with Trump at the White House.

Curry bluntly said, “I don’t want to go,” to reporters in Oakland on Friday.

Curry said that the team didn’t stand for what Trump had “said” and “hadn’t said in the right terms” and said that the team “wouldn’t stand for it.”

“By acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to,” he said.