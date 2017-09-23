Former Middle School Gym Teacher Arrested Again for Alleged Sex with Student

A former gym teacher at a middle school in Georgia has been arrested for the second time in a year for allegedly having sex with a student.

Police arrested Shawnetta D. Reece, 40, Thursday for having sex with a student who was 18 years old when the alleged relationship occurred in 2015, the New York Post reported.

advertisement

Authorities took Reece, a former Union County Middle School gym teacher, into custody at her home in Blairsville and charged her with sexual assault by someone in a position of authority.

Investigators found out about the relationship while looking into allegations that the teacher had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student in 2013.

Authorities arrested Reece on August 14 for her alleged sexual relationship with the 15-year-old and charged her with child molestation and sexual assault by someone in a position of authority.

Authorities said the investigation into the gym teacher is ongoing.

“Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be provided to the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.