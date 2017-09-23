Kaepernick’s Mom on Twitter: Trump’s Comments Make Her ‘A Proud B***h’

Colin Kaepernick’s mother, has responded to the fiery speech of President Donald Trump last night in Huntsville, Alabama. While speaking at a rally for Republican Senate candidate Luther Strange, President Trump referred to NFL players as “SOB’s.” He also said that it would be a winning public relations move if an NFL owner were to “fire” a player for such a protest.

Trump said:

Trump wishes NFL owners would tell anthem protesters "get that son of a bitch off the field right now" pic.twitter.com/gq4EH3lNoY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 23, 2017

Such strong words hit home with the mother of the player who originally began the anthem protests. colin Kaepernick’s mother, Theresa Kaepernick, returned fire on Twitter:

Guess that makes me a proud bitch! — Teresa Kaepernick (@B4IleaveU) September 23, 2017

This isn’t the first time President Trump has referenced Colin Kaepernick. In March, the Trump said that Kaepernick remained a free agent and unemployed, because NFL teams were afraid of receiving a “nasty tweet” from the president, if they signed him.