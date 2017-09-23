Former Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant jumped onto the anti-Trump bandwagon Saturday evening, tweeting that President Donald Trump’s very name inspires “division and anger.”

“A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger,” Bryant tweeted on September 23. “Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can’t possibly ‘Make America Great Again.'”

The former NBA star’s tweet came on the heels of the president’s comments on Friday delivered at a rally for Republican candidate Luther Strange in Huntsville, Alabama.

As he began speaking about his respect for the U.S. flag, the president launched into a broadside against the National Football League for allowing players to protest against the country during the playing of the national anthem.

The following morning, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement attacking Trump for being “divisive” and for showing an “unfortunate lack of respect” for what the league does for America.

Hours later the president responded to Goodell by insisting that he tell players to stop disrespecting the country and “stand up” during the anthem.

Trump also took to Twitter on Saturday morning to disinvite the Golden State Warriors from visiting the White House.

After his tweet about the White House invitation, players began jumping to their Twitter accounts to attack the president.

Kobe Bryant joined such players as LeBron James, who attacked the president for taking the “honor” out of sports teams visiting the White House.

