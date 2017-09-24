Politics Over the Water’s Edge: Jags and Ravens, Coaches and Owner, Stage Massive Anti-Trump Anthem Protest in London

If you wanted to get a little taste of just how lit the NFL is going to be on Sunday, you saw it during the playing of the national anthem in London.

Over a dozen members of the Ravens and Jaguars knelt during the playing of the national anthem at Wembley Stadium. In addition, for the first time an NFL owner took part in the protests. Jaguars Owner Shad khan, locked arms with his players as they stood on the sidelines:

The Ravens, who, prior to President Trump’s speech in Alabama on Friday night where he strongly criticized NFL players who protest the anthem, had never had a player participate in the protests, had seven players protest in London on Sunday. According to ESPN, the players who protested were: “linebackers Terrell Suggs, C.J. Mosley and Za’Darius Smith, wide receiver Mike Wallace, safety Tony Jefferson, and defensive backs Anthony Levine and Lardarius Webb. ”

Also according to ESPN, “Many of the Jaguars held hands along the sideline, and about 10 took a knee including cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, defensive ends Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, safety Tashaun Gipson, and running back Leonard Fournette. Ravens coach John Harbaugh and Jaguars coach Doug Marrone and owner Shad Kahn stood with the players during the anthem.

“The kneeling players stood for the singing of the U.K. national anthem.”

The increase in numbers of players protesting, in addition to coaches, and now an NFL owner, are in direct response to President Trump’s comments from Friday night. Where he referred to players who protest the anthem as “SOB’s,” and said he wanted to see them fired.

Trump said:

Trump wishes NFL owners would tell anthem protesters "get that son of a bitch off the field right now" pic.twitter.com/gq4EH3lNoY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 23, 2017

With this much protest activity in the NFL’s early game, one can only imagine what a magical day of NFL action we’re in store for.