Seahawks and Titans Also Plan to Stay in Their Locker Rooms for the Anthem

The Steelers, sans U.S. Army Ranger veteran Alejandro Villanueva, remained in their locker room during the playing of the national anthem for their early game in Chicago. Now it appears, two teams on the NFL’s afternoon schedule plan to do the same thing.

According to the Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer:

I'm told that both the Seahawks and Titans are playing to stay in the locker room for the national anthem in Nashville today. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 24, 2017

While an enforceable NFL rule exists, which requires NFL players to remain on the sidelines for the playing of the national anthem. Given Commissioner Goodell’s harsh words for President Trump, and the outpouring of support for the players coming from ownership, it’s highly unlikely that the NFL would enforce the rule.