SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Seahawks and Titans Also Plan to Stay in Their Locker Rooms for the Anthem

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

by Dylan Gwinn24 Sep 20170

The Steelers, sans U.S. Army Ranger veteran Alejandro Villanueva, remained in their locker room during the playing of the national anthem for their early game in Chicago. Now it appears, two teams on the NFL’s afternoon schedule plan to do the same thing.

According to the Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer:

While an enforceable NFL rule exists, which requires NFL players to remain on the sidelines for the playing of the national anthem. Given Commissioner Goodell’s harsh words for President Trump, and the outpouring of support for the players coming from ownership, it’s highly unlikely that the NFL would enforce the rule.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x