NFL Backlash: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Hit With Season-Low Ratings

After President Trump finally spoke up for tens of millions of voiceless Americans disgusted over spoiled NFL crybabies disrespecting the American flag and anthem, the controversy finally erupted over the weekend.

You would think that this firestorm would have resulted in record ratings for Sunday Night Football, or at least a ratings boost. Unfortunately for the anti-American NFL, the exact opposite proved true with an 8 percent drop in viewership, compared to last week. This is a new season low.

Compared to this time last year, the ratings decline was in the double-digits, a full 10 percent.

advertisement

This should come as no surprise. Fans are disgusted with the NFL, not only for politicizing the game they love but that league policies reveal a left-wing anti-American streak.

For years, fans have watched the NFL use the threat of fines and suspensions to shut down every form of self-expression. Players were not allowed to raise awareness for domestic violence or breast cancer; they were threatened if they dared suggest honoring slain police officers or even victims of the September 11 terror attacks.

However, the single exception the NFL offered was to allow these spoiled millionaires to go ahead and spit on the American flag and the anthem.

Even Americans who might not support Trump are baffled over the NFL’s hostility towards America, and are sick and tired of the politicization of absolutely everything.

The NFL used to be a place where all Americans could go, a shared cultural experience. Now professional football is just another leftwing institution, another place where bubbled rich people tell us how to think, another Hollywood, another once-beloved institution hostile to us normal people.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.