Villanueva’s Jersey Sales Skyrocket After Anthem Stand

If you want an Alejandro Villanueva jersey, and let’s face it, who doesn’t, you better act now because they’re selling fast.

Villanueva, a Steelers offensive tackle and Army veteran with three tours in the Middle East, was the only Steelers player to come out for the playing of the national anthem on Sunday:

You are now in the MINORITY as an NFL player if you choose to stand for the anthem. This Aghanistan Vet doesn't care and doesn't #TakeAKnee pic.twitter.com/domJKiQvdk — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 24, 2017

An unintended result of that bold stand, has been a meteoric rise of jersey sales. As of 10 o’clock EST on Sunday, Villanueva’s jersey was the highest-selling jersey among all Pittsburgh Steelers on Fanatics.com. According to 247 Sports, Villanueva’s jersey sales rocketed into the top sellers in the entire league as of 7:45 PM EST behind only Marshawn Lynch, Derek Carr, Carson Wentz, Brown, and Aaron Rodgers.

Villanueva served three tours in Afghanistan, and won the Bronze Star Medal for Valor.

Despite Villanueva’s bravery and clearly understandable loyalty and love for the flag, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin still rapped him for standing for the anthem.