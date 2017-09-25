SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Villanueva’s Jersey Sales Skyrocket After Anthem Stand

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

by Dylan Gwinn25 Sep 20170

If you want an Alejandro Villanueva jersey, and let’s face it, who doesn’t, you better act now because they’re selling fast.

Villanueva, a Steelers offensive tackle and Army veteran with three tours in the Middle East, was the only Steelers player to come out for the playing of the national anthem on Sunday:

An unintended result of that bold stand, has been a meteoric rise of jersey sales. As of 10 o’clock EST on Sunday, Villanueva’s jersey was the highest-selling jersey among all Pittsburgh Steelers on Fanatics.com. According to 247 Sports, Villanueva’s jersey sales rocketed into the top sellers in the entire league as of 7:45 PM EST behind only Marshawn Lynch, Derek Carr, Carson Wentz, Brown, and Aaron Rodgers.

Villanueva served three tours in Afghanistan, and won the Bronze Star Medal for Valor.

Despite Villanueva’s bravery and clearly understandable loyalty and love for the flag, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin still rapped him for standing for the anthem.

 

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x