No Pack No! Aaron Rodgers Wants Packers Fans to Join Team in Linking Arms During the Anthem

Apparently no one is ever just going to show up and play football ever again. Coming on the heels of a major national survey, showing that fans do not approve of NFL players orchestrating anthem demonstrations. The Packers’ Aaron Rodgers has, you guessed it, asked fans to participate in anthem demonstrations.

Rodgers said on Tuesday, “This is about equality. This is about unity and love and growing together as a society and starting a conversation around something that may be a little bit uncomfortable for people.

“But we’ve got to come together and talk about these things and grow as a community, as a connected group of individuals in our society, and we’re going to continue to show love and unity, and this week we’re going to ask the fans to join in as well and come together and show people that we can be connected and we can grow together.”

Well, what if the fans don’t want to be connected with Rodgers? Or, any of his teammates? What if they don’t want to be made uncomfortable? What if, by some freak occurrence, Packers fans bought tickets to Thursday night’s game expecting to see…you know…a football game? Not necessarily to have a chance to “grow together?”

Moreover, does anyone believe that Rodgers has any idea of what he’s demonstrating for from reading that quote? Rodgers hits every single SJW-keyword in the book: love, unity, conversation, connected. But what in the world does he actually mean?

Who isn’t receiving equality? How are they not receiving equality? Why do they think they’re not receiving equality? Why should the “conversation” be uncomfortable for fans? Because you’re going to tell them that this undefined inequality is somehow their fault? Does Aaron Rodgers know who these people are? How does he know they’re at fault for anything?

What a great selling point for the Packers when they launch their next season ticket drive next year: Come to historic Lambeau, where our quarterback will perform feats of incredible skill. Such as, making everything in the world your fault.

The Packers Players issued a statement as well, which can be read here.

The Packers take on the Bears Thursday night from Lambeau Field at 8:25 Eastern. Watch it, or don’t. Does any of it even matter anymore?