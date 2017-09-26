Nolte: Defenders Say NFL Protests ‘Not About Disrespecting’ America — Kaepernick Disagrees

As ratings collapse, stadiums echo with boos, and lifelong fans burn merchandise, it appears as though a brand new set of talking points went out to the sports world, a talking point that is a bald-faced, provable lie.

As the backlash grows against these spoiled millionaires, we are now being told by their defenders that the NFL protests are “not about disrespecting” America and the flag.

advertisement

Here is a sample:

Lebron James:

It’s not about the disrespect of our flag and the military that’s made this world free.

Sports CEO Scott O’Neill:

I’m not sure we should make this about the flag as much as dialogue. … They’re not disrespecting the flag.

And on and on and on…

You want proof this is a lie?

How about this…

I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.

Do you want to know who said that?

None other than Colin Kaepernick himself.

Contempt and disrespect for America is, according to the founder and father of these protests, the very foundation and basis of these protests.

Moreover, not standing during the National Anthem is by definition an expression of disrespect for flag and country. To argue otherwise is simply absurd, is a flat-out lie.

If you disagree with something going on in America, you have all kinds of ways to protest. And if you are a millionaire who only works 16 days a year, the outlets available to you to express yourself are vast and endless.

Protesting local police departments by not standing for the National Anthem is like protesting against domestic violence by throwing raw eggs at a wall. It is nonsense, a non sequitur. It is obvious you are looking for an excuse to hurl some raw eggs, and it is obvious that you have nothing but contempt for flag and country.

While this absurdly dishonest talking points take flight, I choose to take crybaby Kaepernick at his word.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.