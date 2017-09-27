‘I Don’t Belong Here’: Combat Veteran Resigns as Baltimore Ravens Anthem Singer

One would think that the city where the national anthem was written, would be the least likely to see an anthem singer resign. However, that’s exactly what’s happening right now with the Baltimore Ravens and their anthem singer.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Joey Odoms, an Army combat veteran, who won the anthem-singing job in a competition in 2014, has resigned. His resignation comes only days after over 200 NFL players, and about a dozen Baltimore Ravens, protested the flag and President Trump on Sunday.

Ravens Senior Vice President of Public and Community Relations, Kevin Byrne, had this to say of Odoms resignation: “We greatly appreciate the work Joey did for us and we thank him.”

Odoms posted a message on Instagram, which summed up his thoughts and reasoning for resigning. As quoted in the Sun, Odoms said that the, “tone/actions of a large number of NFL fans in the midst of our country’s cultural crisis, have convinced me that I do not belong” at M&T Bank Stadium.

“Someone once told me to always ‘go where you’re welcomed.’ This is not an emotional reaction to recent events, rather an ethical decision that part of me regrets but my core knows is the right choice.”

Odoms ended his post by expressing his thanks to the fans, “for the opportunity to grow as a performer and for allowing me to live out a dream of sharing my gift with you.”

According to the Sun, Odoms, “…beat out eight other finalists for the job of singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Ravens home games.

“He initially expressed interest in the job directly to Ravens coach John Harbaugh. The two met when Harbaugh was visiting the base Odoms was stationed on in Afghanistan in February 2013.”

Odoms is still a member of the Maryland National Guard.