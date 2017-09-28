Nolte: Yahoo Sportswriter Shames Black NHL Star Who Refuses to Protest National Anthem

Whether it is gay marriage, transgenderism, health care, or the these appalling national anthem protests, phase one of the left’s fascist propaganda campaign always begins in this way… Hey, just let us do our thing. We are not bothering you. No one is hurting you. We are just expressing ourselves. What do you care? Let us live our lives.

Again and again, though, history informs us that this is nothing more than a ruse, a con, a hustle, a lie—because it never, ever ends there.

Nope, before you know it, the whole idea of live and let live is no longer good enough for the left; before you know it, these worms turn and all of a sudden we are being put out of business for not participating in gay marriages, our daughters are forced to pee next to mentally ill men wearing a skirt, the government is mandating us to buy overpriced health insurance, and sportswriters are shaming and bullying black athletes who refuse to disrespect the American flag.

Yes, that is now happening.

Over at Yahoo, Greg Wyshynski is a sportswriter who covers hockey, and someone who only sees racial bogeymen behind those of us disgusted with crybaby, millionaire athletes openly disrespecting the American flag.

Wyshynski is also someone who is everything he falsely accuses Trump of being—a white guy who believes black people should only behave in certain ways.

Take the case of P.K. Subban, a black NHL superstar who announced at a fundraiser Tuesday night that “he would NEVER kneel during the national anthem,” and followed this statement with “a long rant about his ‘respect’ for the American flag.”

To further make his point against these anti-American/anti-cop protests, Subban pointed to someone in the crowd, a friend of his in law enforcement.

Subban is also a Canadian.

So what we have here is a black athlete taking his own stand, being his own man, expressing himself in his own way, and speaking out on behalf of his own personal values and beliefs.

And what is Wyshynski’s reaction to a proud, strong, accomplished black man who thinks for himself?

Well, to no surprise, it is exactly what you always see from a white leftist confronted with a black person who refuses to think and act in the ways white leftists demand black people think and act.

Going back to slavery, segregation, and the KKK, Democrats have a long history of attacking black people who threaten their hold on power, and so in honor of this tradition, after singling Subban out [my emphasis] as “the most prominent black player in pro hockey,” Wyshynski closes with a shaming campaign against him:

So no, P.K. Subban will not be the guy who takes the knee and makes the stand. P.K. Subban is the guy who decided, with his team, not to do so, and then told a room without cameras rolling that he would never protest during the anthem. Sorry if this let you down, because you believed an outspoken player like Subban would stand in solidarity with other pro athletes, or would symbolically share your political beliefs through his actions.

Translation: Getting a little uppity there, ain’t you, boy?

In less than a week, the left has gone from defending athletes disrespecting the flag to shaming those who choose not to—to bullying those honoring their own conscience.

There are countless ways to protest something without spitting on America, especially if you are an NFL player. But Subban is under attack for not participating, for not violating his conscience, and all because a white man believes black people should never stray from the Thought Plantation.

Anyone surprised by this has not been paying attention.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.