The women of the raucous Legends Football League make touchdowns, deliver tough hits, throw an occasional punch, and do all these things in barely there uniforms. However, one thing they do not do is take a knee for the national anthem.

At least that is the message the LFL is telling fans this week via a new video in answer to the National Football League’s constant anti-American protests.

As the strain of the national anthem plays in its new video, the LFL tells America that Old Glory “symbolizes all the blood, sweat and tears that have been shed so that we as Americans can raise our flag across our nation.”

“The LFL salutes all those who make this the greatest the country in the world, and we stand in salute of our flag,” the video concludes:

America, the LFL wants you to know that these ladies don’t get on their knees!

The Legends Football League grew out of a 2004 TV attraction called the “Lingerie Bowl” where female football players hit the field in skimpy uniforms resembling lingerie that accentuated their assets.

However, by 2009 the concept was expanded from a single, yearly exhibition into a full league with teams in the U.S., Canada, and even Australia. The league currently has eight teams in the U.S. and four in Canada.

The League’s playing style is head-on, full contact and players have often been bloodied on the field due to an often encouraged, roller derby-like intensity among the players.

