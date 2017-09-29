So Much Winning: NFL Ticket Sales Plummet Nearly 18% After President Trump Calls Protesting Players Out

The NFL has learned in one week what it took Hillary Clinton almost two years to find out, and that is, more people agree with Donald Trump.

Sales of NFL tickets at the online ticket re-seller site TickPick have cratered, dropping off 17.9 percent which is a number far worse than the average Week 3 drop off, according to the Washington Examiner.

advertisement

The NFL sales at TickPick dropped 17.9 percent this week, nearly double the 10.8 percent drop-off during Week 3 in 2016.

“We have seen a massive decrease in NFL ticket purchases this past week in comparison to years past. Week 3 seems to usually have less ticket orders than week 2, but this year ticket purchases are down more than 7 percent from this time last year,” a spokesman for TickPick to the Examiner.

TickPick wouldn’t say whether they think the fall in sales is a result of President Donald Trump’s many criticisms of the NFL for allowing two seasons, now, of anti-American protests during the playing of the national anthem. However, what else have we been talking about for the past week that could possibly explain that kind of steep drop off?

The president renewed his criticism of the NFL during a rally in Alabama for a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. During the rally, the president expressed his hopes that NFL owners would stand up for the flag and the country and fire players who protest during the playing of the national anthem.

However, in person visits to NFL games are not the only area showing a drop off in fan participation. TV ratings are also cratering.

Ratings for Sunday Night Football are some of the lowest in decades, and ratings for Week 2 were down double-digits over last season’s numbers.

There are many consequences from this drop off in fan interest. With ratings continuing to fall, analysts are worried that the TV networks could lose upwards to $200 million in revenue and this week investors were even told to avoid investing in CBS stock over the expected continued loss due to its floundering football programing.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.