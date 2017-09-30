Social Justice? There’s No Social Justice in Baseball!: Activists Unfurl ‘No Justice, No Baseball’ Banner at Cards Game

As part of a cruel bid to ensure that sports fans have nowhere to turn, without being confronted with the decay of Western society. Another group of protesters unfurled yet another banner at a major league park, this time in St. Louis.

On Friday night, during the Cardinals-Brewers game, a group of protesters unfurled a banner that read, “Stop killing us.” The Cardinals mascot was also featured on the banner. In addition to the words, “No Justice. No Baseball” and “You can’t stop the revolution.”

The protesters were removed from the stadium quickly, by stadium security. Where, once outside, they joined a planned protest just outside the stadium. The protests are in response to the acquittal of a white, former St. Louis police officer, who had been charged in the 2011 murder of a black motorist named Anthony Lamar Smith.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, several protesters were pepper-sprayed and another was tased, at the protests outside the stadium.

Earlier this month, Boston Antifa unfurled a banner at Fenway Park, which read, “Racism Is As American As Baseball.”

A video of the St.Louis incident can be watched, here.