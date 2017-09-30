True Colors: Colin Kaepernick’s Foundation Donates $25,000 to Group Named After Convicted Cop-Killer Assata Shakur

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of rotten stuff to say about the police: he’s called them murderers without proof, he wore “pig socks,” which depicted cops as pigs, and he’s compared cops to slave catchers. Now, it appears he’s put his money where his mouth is.

According to the Washington Times, Colin Kaepernick’s foundation donated $25,000 to a foundation named convicted cop-killer Assata Shakur.

The $25,000 donation to the Chicago-based group Assata’s Daughters, occurred in April, and was a part of a larger, $1 million pledge.

Shakur was convicted of murdering New Jersey state trooper Werner Foerster in 1973 and sentenced to life in prison. However, she eventually broke out of prison and escaped to Cuba, where she continues to live as a fugitive.

According to the Daily Mail, “Assata’s Daughters was founded in 2015 to ‘develop and train young people, ages 4-19, in the Black queer feminist tradition and in the spirit of Assata,’ according to the group’s website.”

The particulars of Kaepernick’s donation are also revealing. The foundation earmarked $2,500 for a program called “Cop Watch,” which trains volunteers to follow and video police officers. Another $15,000 went to something called, “teen workshops.”

Shakur was a member of the militant Black Liberation Army, a group she was active with prior to the murder of Officer Foerster. Members of the Black Liberation Army were also responsible for orchestrating Shakur’s escape in 1979. When several BLA members smuggled guns into Shakur’s prison, during visitation, then took prison officials hostage before fleeing in a van.

The timeliness of the news of Kaepernick’s donation is important. The NFL has greatly increased anthem protests, begun by Kaepernick, after critical comments made by President Trump in Alabama last week. Which means, that the NFL is intensifying protests begun by someone who thinks donating to groups named after cop-killers is a good thing.

Let that sink in.