SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Protesting America on Foreign Soil: Three Dolphins Kneel for Anthem in London, Saints Kneel for Coin Toss But Stand for Anthem

Getty Images/Henry Browne

by Warner Todd Huston1 Oct 2017London, UK0

London was the scene of one of the largest anthem protests in the entire league last weekend, when over 20 players and executives from the Jaguars and Ravens took a knee, or raised a fist in protest. This week, however, the scene at Wembley Stadium looked far different.

As the NFL’s Week 4 kicked off, the New Orleans Saints took a knee during the coin toss but stood for the anthem. Meanwhile, across the field, three members of the Miami Dolphins took a knee during the playing of the national anthem.

The three Dolphins who refused to stand were Kenny Stills, Julius Thomas, and Michael Thomas all took a knee during the national song.

This is the second week in a row that Stills and Julius Thomas took a knee in protest during the anthem. For Michael Thomas, it was his first time kneeling.

For their part, the Saints acted as a team and knelt before the American anthem played, but stood for the song itself. This is a slightly different strategy for protest from the team’s Week 3 actions were ten members remained seated during the anthem.

The Saints also had a mixture of locking arms and simply standing for the national anthem.

Meanwhile, both teams quietly stood at attention for the playing of God Save The Queen, the British national anthem.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x