Protesting America on Foreign Soil: Three Dolphins Kneel for Anthem in London, Saints Kneel for Coin Toss But Stand for Anthem

London was the scene of one of the largest anthem protests in the entire league last weekend, when over 20 players and executives from the Jaguars and Ravens took a knee, or raised a fist in protest. This week, however, the scene at Wembley Stadium looked far different.

As the NFL’s Week 4 kicked off, the New Orleans Saints took a knee during the coin toss but stood for the anthem. Meanwhile, across the field, three members of the Miami Dolphins took a knee during the playing of the national anthem.

advertisement

The three Dolphins who refused to stand were Kenny Stills, Julius Thomas, and Michael Thomas all took a knee during the national song.

This is the second week in a row that Stills and Julius Thomas took a knee in protest during the anthem. For Michael Thomas, it was his first time kneeling.

3 Dolphins take knee for U.S. anthem, stand for British anthem after Trump turns up heat https://t.co/AoH3K4wMtz — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) October 1, 2017

For their part, the Saints acted as a team and knelt before the American anthem played, but stood for the song itself. This is a slightly different strategy for protest from the team’s Week 3 actions were ten members remained seated during the anthem.

Entire Saints sideline kneeling as a team… for the cointoss. Not the anthem. pic.twitter.com/gVYYjjhvYg — RealSport (@realsport101) October 1, 2017

The Saints also had a mixture of locking arms and simply standing for the national anthem.

Meanwhile, both teams quietly stood at attention for the playing of God Save The Queen, the British national anthem.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.