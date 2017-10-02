ESPN Airs the Anthem on Monday Night Football, Only Two Players Protest

What a difference a week makes. ESPN reversed their earlier decision to not show the anthem, after the shootings in Vegas late Sunday night. However, only two players are believed to have protested.

Every Redskins player stood for the anthem, though several stood with arms interlocked.

advertisement

Chiefs corner Marcus Peters has protested during the anthem at every game this year, and continued to do so on Monday night:

#Chiefs CB Marcus Peters sitting on the bench for the national anthem, the only player from both sides. pic.twitter.com/xqgKdz3sEC — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2017

However, ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported that Chiefs linebacker Ukeme Eligwe also sat for the anthem. Though, the cameras only showed Marcus Peters.

Peters was recently asked by the head of the Kansas City Police Union, to end his protest and join a community outreach program.

The protests from Peters and Eligwe, bring the number of players who protested the anthem this week to 54. During Week 3, at least 180 NFL players protested the anthem in some form or fashion.