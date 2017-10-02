NFL Backlash: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Ratings Tank … Again

Another Sunday delivers more bad ratings news for a National Football League already imploding under the weight of its own strident and proven anti-Americanism. Last week, Sunday Night Football hit a new season low, and compared to last year, sunk a full 10 percent. This week, viewership for Sunday Night Football collapsed even further, down another five percent. Compared to this same week last year, viewership fell two percent.

Via Deadline:

advertisement

With a 11.0/19 in metered market results, last night’s SNF was down 5% from last week when the Washington Redskins beat the Oakland Raiders 27-10. As the league took another week-by-week ratings hit just a month into the 2017-2018 season, year-to-year, Sunday’s game was also down a bit from last year. Compared to the then season low of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 43-14 smackdown of the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime on October 2, 2016, last night’s SNF dipped 2% in the early numbers.

In the wake of the horror story coming out of Las Vegas, where early reports tell us a number of police officer have been killed or wounded while trying to save others, these ongoing NFL protests, which are in part targeted against police officers, might take on an entirely new dimension of outrage among a vast majority of Americans already disgusted with these millionaire crybabies and their petulant activism.

These NFL protests were not only invented by a former-player who wears “cop pig” socks, just last week Colin Kaepernick’s foundation donated $25,000 to an organization named after convicted cop killer Assata Shakur.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.