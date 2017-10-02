It’s a universal truth, that we see the best of people in the worst of times. Another thing those troubling times do, is make us appreciate who the true heroes in life are.

In an interview on Fox News, one survivor of the shooting in Las Vegas referenced the millionaire players and their NFL protests by saying he saw people running into the danger instead of kneeling in anger.

“In a world where everyone is kneeling, I saw hundreds of people standing up and running towards the danger:”

Witness on first responders: pic.twitter.com/GzSAG7sQc0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 2, 2017

The person went on to praise the first responders saying, “These first responders… I didn’t know what to do in this scenario, they are individuals who are obviously trained very well, running towards automatic gunfire with nothing but a pistol on their side. I mean, who does that?”

The caller’s comments stand in stark contrast to the cowardly assault on hundreds of concert goers outside Las Vegas hotel Mandalay Bay late on Sunday night. 64-year-old Stephen Paddock murdered nearly 60 and injured hundreds when opened fire out of the window of his room on the 32nd floor of the hotel.

