Are you ready for a rumble?! Did I mention the rumble will feature two men with a combined age of 133? Are you still ready to rumble after hearing that?

Okay, good.

advertisement

Former heavyweight champion George Foreman issued a Twitter challenge to martial arts movie star Steven Seagal hoping to goad the actor to a 10-round boxing match this week.

On Tuesday, Foreman posted the challenge on his personal Twitter account looking for a “one on one” match:

Steven Seagal, I challenge you One on one, I use boxing you can use whatever. 10 rounds in Vegas pic.twitter.com/tTy7Qo4zHF — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) October 2, 2017

In a slew of subsequent tweets, Foreman clarified that he was looking for a “hands only” match in the common boxing tradition. No martial arts kicking or other such moves.

Foreman said there was no “anger” involved in his challenge and he just wants to see if Seagal “really can fight.” The champ also said he thinks Seagal is big enough to defend himself in a boxing ring.

No anger in involved just fight I’m learning to block kicks https://t.co/6nGPPczJCw — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) October 3, 2017

Seagal hasn’t replied to the challenge, though Foreman seems to have fallen for a Seagal parody account that Tweeted an agreement to the fight. Foreman replied “It’s on everyone!” after the parody account accepted the challenge:

Seagal has made a habit of refusing to accept fights issued by other people in the martial arts community.

The 68-year-old Foreman won the world heavyweight title in 1973 beating Joe Frazier and again in 1994 after besting Michael Moorer in the ring. He also represented the U.S.A. at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.