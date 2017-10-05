Dannon Yogurt Dumps Carolina Panthers Cam Newton After ‘Sexist’ Comments

The consequences for Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton continue to mount, after his reaction to a question by a female sports reporter on Wednesday. On Thursday, sponsor Dannon Yogurt pulled Newton from their advertising.

Dannon decided to pull Newton’s adds after he said he found it “funny,” that a female reporter would be informed enough to use official sports terminology as she questioned him at a press conference on Wednesday.

During the presser, Newton took a question from Charlotte Observer sports reporter Jourdan Rodrigue. The reporter asked Newton about wide receiver Devin Funchess, and the physicality in which he runs his routes. Newton began his reply saying it was “funny to hear a female talk about ‘routes.'”

Naturally, the “woke” world of sports media went after Newton’s sexist comment, taking him to task for treating the female sports reporter as “less than” worthy of serious treatment.

Now, less than 24 hours after his comments, sponsor Dannon Yogurt has taken action.

“We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him,” said Michael Neuwirth, senior director of external communications for Dannon.

“We are shocked and disheartened at the behavior and comments of Cam Newton towards Jourdan Rodrigue, which we perceive as sexist and disparaging to all women,” the statement continued. “It is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace. It’s simply not ok to belittle anyone based on gender.”

“The agreement has not been terminated however we will no longer work with him and are removing advertising with him in it,” the statement concluded.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera stuck up for his player saying that Newton just made a mistake.

“Cam made a mistake,” the coach said. “I understand he had a conversation where he pretty much said he shouldn’t have said what he said, and so as far as I’m concerned what I’d like to do is talk about getting ready for the Detroit Lions who we play on Sunday.

“I’ve pretty much have made my comments, guys,” Rivera concluded. “I just want to leave it at that.”

The controversy was roiled further when Internet sleuths found that the female reporter, Jourdan Rodrigue, was seen making insensitive, racial tweets.

Rodrigue quickly apologized for her 4-year-old tweets:

