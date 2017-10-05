Oh It’s on Now: WWE Bringing Back War Games for Upcoming NXT Event

Oct. 5 (UPI) — WWE is resurrecting their War Games match for an upcoming NXT event that will stream live on the WWE Network on Nov. 18.

The match, which was last seen in its original form in 1998, consists of two teams of four or more Superstars battling each other inside a giant, enclosing cage that encompasses two rings that are situated side-by-side.

War Games, which was a premiere match type created by the legendary Dusty Rhodes, was featured in the NWA and then WCW during their annual Fall Brawl pay-per-view event.

The match begins with a one-on-one fight for five minutes until another wrestler from either team is selected to enter the match every two minutes. One team can claim victory with a submission, knockout or surrender as pinfalls are not counted within the structure.

“For the first time in nearly 20 years…#NXTTakeOver: WarGames,” WWE COO Triple H said on Twitter alongside a logo for the event. He added that tickets for the event, which will take place from the Toyota Center in Houston, will go on sale starting Oct. 13.