Oh It’s on Now: WWE Bringing Back War Games for Upcoming NXT Event

Oct. 5 (UPI) — WWE is resurrecting their War Games match for an upcoming NXT event that will stream live on the WWE Network on Nov. 18.
The match, which was last seen in its original form in 1998, consists of two teams of four or more Superstars battling each other inside a giant, enclosing cage that encompasses two rings that are situated side-by-side.
War Games, which was a premiere match type created by the legendary Dusty Rhodes, was featured in the NWA and then WCW during their annual Fall Brawl pay-per-view event.
The match begins with a one-on-one fight for five minutes until another wrestler from either team is selected to enter the match every two minutes. One team can claim victory with a submission, knockout or surrender as pinfalls are not counted within the structure.
“For the first time in nearly 20 years…#NXTTakeOver: WarGames,” WWE COO Triple H said on Twitter alongside a logo for the event. He added that tickets for the event, which will take place from the Toyota Center in Houston, will go on sale starting Oct. 13.
WWE said the event, which takes place the night before the 30th annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event, will feature the crowning of a new NXT Women’s Champion following the departure of the undefeated Asuka who will soon be joining Raw.
The new NXT Women’s Champion will be crowned following a Fatal-4 Way Match that will feature the winner of the inaugural Mae Young Classic, Kairi Sane.
War Games is the second wrestling concept from Rhodes that the WWE is bringing back following their resurrection of Starrcade for a special live event that will not be shown on the WWE Network.
