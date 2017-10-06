Weekend Gun Show at Las Vegas Casino Is Canceled Following Mass Shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas: A gun show that was scheduled to take place this weekend in a casino off the Las Vegas Strip has been canceled following last Sunday’s mass shooting.

Boyd Gaming Corp. spokesman David Strow said Friday the decision to cancel the gun show at the Eastside Cannery Casino was made mutually with the show’s promoter, Western Trails Show Promotions.

It was scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday and has been held at least five times in the past.

Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured Sunday night when Stephen Paddock opened fire from the windows of his 32nd floor hotel room and rained bullets on a country music festival attended by thousands.

A law enforcement official says Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock bought 1,000 rounds of tracer ammunition a month ago from a private seller he met at a Phoenix gun show.

The official says investigators searching the hotel room Paddock used as a sniper’s perch found tracer rounds and a document with the name of the Mesa, Arizona, man who sold him the ammunition.

The official is involved in the shooting investigation and spoke anonymously because the official was not authorized to disclose case information.

Tracer bullets contain a pyrotechnic charge that illuminates the path of fired bullets so shooters can see whether their aim is correct.

The official says Paddock met the man in Phoenix on Sept. 9 and 10 and that the sale took place at the man’s Mesa home.

The tracer ammunition that Paddock bought were .308-caliber and .223-caliber rounds.

The official did not know whether Paddock used tracer rounds during the attack.

The official declined to identify the seller.

Some New York state lawmakers want to make it illegal in the state to buy, sell or possess devices known as bump stocks that allow semi-automatic rifles to mimic the rapid fire of automatic weapons.

Authorities found 12 of the devices fitted to guns in the hotel room of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock.

It is illegal to use bump stocks in New York state but a loophole in the law makes it legal to buy, sell or possess the devices.

Legislation introduced this week would immediately ban bump stock sales and prohibit possession of them over time.

Democratic Assemblywoman Pat Fahy of Albany says it’s illogical to allow the sale and possession of a device that cannot be used legally.

The bill has bipartisan support. Lawmakers will reconvene in Albany in January.