Cam Newton Wears Feminist Symbol on His Hat During Team Flight to Detroit

Earlier this week I predicted that Cam Newton would wear Gloria Steinem decals on the side of his helmet, in order to atone for giving offense to the liberal sports media by belittling a female reporter. Well, he won’t be wearing Gloria Steinem decals, but I wasn’t that far off.

On the team flight to Detroit, Cam Newton wore a hat pin featuring the woman commonly referred to as “Rosie the Riveter.” The pin exclaimed, “We Can Do It!” a World War II era poster which sung the praises of women working in factories to support the war effort:

Cam boarding for Detroit ✈️ pic.twitter.com/8WPOc7zkTV — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 7, 2017

The “We Can Do It!” image has been adopted by the feminist movement, and now, by Cam Newton.

Newton provoked a backlash from the sports media this week, after making a sexist joke at the expense of a female reporter. Newton then issued an apology for the joke, but not before Dannon Yogurt dropped him from their advertising campaign.