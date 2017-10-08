49ers Eric Reid on VP Pence Walking Out of Colts Game: ‘This Looks Like a PR Stunt to me…This Is What Systematic Oppression Looks Like’

As the saying goes, “It takes one to know one.” Such a saying might have particular application to 49ers safety Eric Reid, one of Colin Kaepernick’s original anthem-protesting buddies.

On Sunday, Vice President Pence walked out of the Colts-49ers game, after nearly two dozen 49ers players protested during the playing of the national anthem.

Reid, a member of the 49ers, and, one of the first players to join Colin Kaepernick in his protest, had some harsh words for the VP after the game:

Statement by @E_Reid35 regarding the Vice President's brief appearance at the game. "This is what systemic oppression looks like." pic.twitter.com/Aoy2GWons2 — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) October 8, 2017

One day a member of the press who prizes journalism over politics, will ask Eric Reid exactly how Pence walking out of a football game, oppressed him, systematically or otherwise. For the record, I do not believe that Pence’s decision to leave the game after the protests was a “PR stunt.”

However, even if it was, how is it anything different than what the NFL protesters themselves have engaged in for over a year? Proof abounds that the public hates the protest, it’s harming the NFL’s business, no one even really knows what the protests are about anymore, and they’ve had zero effect on anything substantive whatsoever.

So, if the protests have no real impact or meaning, then how are they anything but a PR stunt?