Dolphins’ Offensive Line Coach Seen on Video Snorting White Powder

The Dolphins are no stranger to controversy, when it comes to their offensive line. After all, this is the same organization where the Richie Incognito bullying incident took place. However, it’s not every day that video of a team’s offensive line coach snorting a white, powdery substance hits the internet.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, precisely that happened late Sunday night.

The man you will see in this video is Chris Foerster, he is the offensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins. In this video, Foerster snorts a white substance off a table. Be advised, the video is NSFW:

GRAPHIC: This video appears to show Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting a white substance

(📹: @OllieConnolly) pic.twitter.com/gtBpRPEndf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 9, 2017

The video appears to show Foerster using a $20 bill to snort the substance.

The Dolphins said in a statement Sunday night, “We were just made aware of the video and will have no comment at this time.”

According to ESPN, “Foerster is in the second season of his second stint with the Dolphins, and was promoted to run game coordinator/offensive line coach in February. He has been an assistant coach with eight teams since starting out with the Minnesota Vikings in 1992.

“Foerster is one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the NFL, at a salary valued between $2.5 million and $3 million a year.”