CBS Retracts Story that Kaepernick Would Stand for Anthem if Signed

AP Photo/Ben Margot

by Dylan Gwinn8 Oct 20170

The woman perhaps, most singularly responsible for Colin Kaepernick remaining a free agent, and out of the NFL, has spoken. Much like you would expect, her words do not bode well for Kaepernick’s chances of resuming his career.

Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab, sent this tweet out on Sunday:

There had been reports on Sunday morning, that Kaepernick wold stand for the anthem this year, if given a chance:

After strong reactions like that from Diab, and reports supposedly coming from Kaepernick himself, La Canfora retracted the statement he had made earlier on a CBS’ NFL pregame show. Where he said that Kaepernick would play if given the opportunity, La Canfora clarified that the two had not spoken about what Kaepernick would do during the national anthem:

La Canfora also tweeted:

It’s not clear why Kaepernick saying he would stand for the anthem now, would be controversial. ESPN’s Adam Schefter had reported in March that Kaepernick would stand for the anthem if given an opportunity.

