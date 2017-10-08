CBS Retracts Story that Kaepernick Would Stand for Anthem if Signed

The woman perhaps, most singularly responsible for Colin Kaepernick remaining a free agent, and out of the NFL, has spoken. Much like you would expect, her words do not bode well for Kaepernick’s chances of resuming his career.

Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab, sent this tweet out on Sunday:

The reports that Colin will stand for the anthem are completely false! He has never discussed this with anyone. pic.twitter.com/tWusUBJMeF — NESSA (@nessnitty) October 8, 2017

There had been reports on Sunday morning, that Kaepernick wold stand for the anthem this year, if given a chance:

MORE: Kaepernick tells @JasonLaCanfora he's been working out in NJ in hopes of signing with an NFL team. https://t.co/Fp6FqCqhUA — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) October 8, 2017

After strong reactions like that from Diab, and reports supposedly coming from Kaepernick himself, La Canfora retracted the statement he had made earlier on a CBS’ NFL pregame show. Where he said that Kaepernick would play if given the opportunity, La Canfora clarified that the two had not spoken about what Kaepernick would do during the national anthem:

I know @Kaepernick7 is fully committed to playing football and helping those in need. What he would do during the Anthem I do not know — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

La Canfora also tweeted:

Wanted to clarify one thing regarding @Kaepernick7. When I was asked about his whether or not he would sit or stand for anthem … — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

Standing for Anthem wasn't something that I spoke to Colin about sat. I relayed what had been reported about him standing in the future… — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

Reports about @Kaepernick7 standing for anthem had not been refuted. However, I cant say if they are true or not. Colin and I didn't discuss — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

Colin would have to address any future demonstrations. I didn't ask him if he would sit or stand. Our chat primarily about his will to play — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

It’s not clear why Kaepernick saying he would stand for the anthem now, would be controversial. ESPN’s Adam Schefter had reported in March that Kaepernick would stand for the anthem if given an opportunity.