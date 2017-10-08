UPDATE: President Trump on VP Pence Walking Out of Colts Game After Protests: ‘I Asked VP Pence to Leave Stadium if any Players Kneeled, Disrespecting Our Country’

**UPDATE** President Trump has tweeted that he asked Vice President Pence to leave the Colts game if any players protested.

NFL anthem protests have cost the league fans of every race, color, creed, and political affiliation. On Sunday, those protests also cost them the Vice President of the United States.

Moreover, it appears President Trump asked Pence to leave if any players protested the anthem:

advertisement

I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Pence was in his home state of Indiana, to watch the Colts take on the visiting San Francisco 49ers. During the playing of the national anthem, all Colts players stood and showed respect for the flag. However, several 49ers did not, and protested during the playing of the song.

Pence tweeted this statement:

I left today’s Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. At at time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem. I stand with President Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem.

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience… — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

…now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us… — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don't think it's too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Nor is it likely that Pence’s decision to leave the game was an easy call, from this tweet sent out Sunday morning, it’s clear that Pence is a big fan: