Actor Michael Rapaport Calls VP Pence a ‘Selfish F**k’ for Walking Out of Colts Game

Show of hands for everyone who thought they were going to hear the words, “selfish f**k” in the news today? No? Well, goes to show you probably have too high an opinion of the public discourse. However, there’s a strong likelihood that watching this video will dispel you of any such notions.

“Atypical” star Michael Rapaport weighed-in on Vice President Pence’s decision to walkout of the Colts-49ers game on Sunday, after the VP became offended by watching players protest during the anthem. Rapaport did not waste time letting the world know what he thinks of Pence and his actions.

advertisement

A warning, though, this video is NSFW:

Picking the highlights from a video like that poses challenges, but there were a few. Rapaport seems to think that Pence’s opposition to gay marriage and other issues defined as gay issues, means that Pence is a closeted homosexual.

Rapaport said, “Vice president Mike White Pence left the Colts-’49ers game as soon as it started because he was so offended by the players’ kneeling and protesting. You selfish f–k, you. You should have given those tickets to somebody who would have appreciated it, you f–k.”

Rapaport continued, “Of course, he put this out in a statement because he’s afraid to speak in public, because he might scream out, ‘I-I-I love dick.’”

Rapaport wasn’t done, “Vice president White Mike Pence, the world’s most famous person with no lips. Yo, White Mike Pence — your mouth looks like a petrified a–hole.”

Nor was Rapaport content to leave it at Pence, he also targeted Pence’s wife.

“Mike Pence is such a sick f–k that he refers to his wife as ‘mother,’ and he won’t be around another woman without a chaperone. Even I don’t know how to follow that up,” Rapaport said.

“Mike Pence is the worldwide leader in hating gay and lesbian people. Come on, man, we know what the f**k that is. Come on out, man; wear that pink and purple lipstick,” Rapaport said. “The good people in the LGBT community will welcome you with open arms, and you could welcome them with an open mouth.”

Pence issued a statement after he left the game on Sunday: “I left today’s Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence later said in a statement.