ESPN Reporter Who Tweeted that President Trump Was a ‘White Supremacist’ Suspended After Second Violation of Social Media Policy

by Dylan Gwinn9 Oct 20170

The reporter who did not get suspended for tweeting that the leader of the free world was a ‘white supremacist,’ has managed to eventually get herself suspended. Though, not for anything she had to say about President Trump.

Instead, ESPN’s Jemele Hill has been suspended for going after the Dallas Cowboys sponsors.

In response to Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones’ statement that any play who doesn’t respect the flag, on his team, will not play. Hill took to Twitter and released a tweet storm full of advice for those who wish to protest Jones’ decision:

ESPN released this statement, concerning Hill’s suspension:

Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines. She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision.

Apparently those harsh reactions will only follow if an employee threatens the bottom-line of the richest franchise in the NFL. A franchise that’s dearly important to the long-term success of ESPN, considering ESPN holds the rights to Monday Night Football, and the ratings for primetime games are always strongest when the Cowboys play.

In making this move, ESPN also shows what they really care about. Jemele Hill called the president of the United States a “white supremacist” on Twitter. Then, ESPN excused her for it without punishment because Trump had made people “upset.” Yet, less than 24 hours after tweeting about the Cowboys advertisers she gets suspended for two weeks?

Don’t misunderstand, Hill being suspended is a good thing. She was clearly trying to act as an activist in riling a fan base to boycott the owner of a football team, for political reasons.

Yet, how is that worse than calling the president a racist?

 

