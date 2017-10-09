Liberals sports writers and others in the entertainment and media business, wasted no time in voicing their support for suspended anti-Trump ESPN host Jemele Hill. ESPN suspended Hill for two weeks, after she violated the company’s social media policy for the second time.

A growing list of users with verified Twitter accounts jumped to Hill’s support after she posted a series of tweets that were essentially a call to boycott the Dallas Cowboys, the richest franchise in the NFL and an incredibly important franchise to ESPN.

In short order, ESPN suspended the host and issued a statement saying the following:

Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines. She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision.

As the news spread, many liberals immediately jumped to Hill’s support.

Liberal sports site Deadspin, for instance, insisted there was “no good reason” to suspend the offending host:

ESPN suspends Jemele Hill two weeks for no good reason: https://t.co/vcQdQNlYtc pic.twitter.com/8gs0lLPMt1 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 9, 2017

The Bleacher Report’s Ryan McCrystal essentially accused ESPN of protecting racists, with their suspension of Hill:

I don't join many boycotts, but I'm on board with one. If you don't allow your journalists to challenge racism, you got deep problems. — Ryan McCrystal (@Ryan_McCrystal) October 9, 2017

So did the so-called “real journalist” site the Palmer Report:

ESPN is siding with Donald Trump and the racists by suspending Jemele Hill. It's time for us to put ESPN out of business by going after its advertisers. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 9, 2017

CNN host Brian Stelter posted a quote from a CNN contributor who wondered how ESPN could be upset that it had hired an outspoken host.

“Doesn’t she get paid to be a strong woman with strong opinions?” asked CNN’s Brooke Baldwin.

"Doesn't she get paid to be a strong woman with strong opinions?" —@BrookeBCNN on the @JemeleHill suspension https://t.co/Lfl5k29We2 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 9, 2017

One could point out that neither Brooke Baldwin nor CNN were seen coming to the support of the “strong” ESPN hosts like Curt Schilling, Craig James, and Mike Ditka who ESPN fired for having strong conservative opinions.

Others had responses that were just as strong.

Left-wing journalist Andrew Jerell uproariously claimed that Hill was being held to a higher standard than others:

Jemele Hill is held to a higher standard for her online behavior than the current President of the United States. Just think about that. — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) October 9, 2017

Again, one is tempted to ask the conservatives ESPN fired about that line of reasoning.

HuffPost writer Tony Posnanski‏ attempted to make Hill’s violation of her company’s Twitter policy an example of ESPN’s hypocrisy:

ESPN will suspend Jemele Hill for being critical about Trump and the NFL but have no problem showing Rex Ryan being critical of Trump & NFL. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 9, 2017

Sports Nation writer Alex Kirshner‏ tried to make Hill’s suspension all Donald Trump’s fault.

I'm confused, because when Trump said to boycott NFL stuff, it was cool but when Jemele Hill said to do it, it wasn't cool anymore. Weird — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) October 9, 2017

Others agreed with that assessment and it was a common opinion among liberals today:

Jemele Hill criticises the NFL suspended Trump criticises the NFL & is praised But white privilege is a lie? ‍♂️ — connor🇷 (@connorrr23) October 9, 2017

Purported movie director and writer Spooky X scolded those who were until now talking about free speech:

Free speech absolutists right now during this Jemele Hill suspension. pic.twitter.com/n9ghDyNG1S — Spooky X (@XLNB) October 9, 2017

The Root insisted that Hill doesn’t even need ESPN:

ESPN hasn't yet realized that it needs Jemele Hill more than Jemele Hill needs them https://t.co/gzG5IPScKa pic.twitter.com/zF4AevshIv — The Root (@TheRoot) October 9, 2017

I’d guess Hill’s financial planner would have something to say about that.

LGBTQ activist Amy Siskind‏ urged a boycott of ESPN unless Hill is returned to the air:

Until Jemele Hill is back on-air, @ESPN will be off in our house. https://t.co/m3kobKa6mK — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 9, 2017

Someone should inform Siskind that the sports network is already losing millions of viewers a month as it is.

Richard Deitsch, a writer for Sports Illustrated, tweeted about how other African American ESPN hosts were taking this news.

Can assure you that employees of color at ESPN are going to be furious with the Jemele Hill suspension. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) October 9, 2017

Black Sports Online founder Robert Littal‏ wondered where people sticking up for female journalists are on this story:

When are all these reporters who stood up for women journalists last week going to stand up for Jemele Hill? #SameEnergy — Robert Littal (@BSO) October 9, 2017

Even MSNBC rabble rouser Al Sharpton jumped into the game calling Hill’s suspension an “outrage.”

ESPN's suspension of Jemele Hill is an outrage and should NOT go unanswered. ESPN and advertisers will hear from us! — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) October 9, 2017

There were many thousands more, of course, but these give a good series of examples of how leftists on Twitter have responded to ESPN’s decision to finally hold Jemele Hill accountable. Even if it’s about a month late.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.