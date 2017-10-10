Monday Night Football Ratings Take a Double-Digit Nosedive, Hit Season Low

The NFL had a night with no major political developments, no disasters of a natural or unnatural nature, and the halftime playing of a trailer for the next Star Wars movie, and yet, their ratings tanked again.

The Vikings and Bears clashed on Monday Night Football, a game the Vikings won, but the league lost. According to Deadline, “Snaring a 7.0 in metered market results, last night’s MNF was down double digits from last week’s Kansas Chiefs’ 29-20 victory over the Washington Redskins. Down 17% in the ratings, that’s actually a regular game season low for the ESPN broadcast game and matches the MM result of the second game of the doubleheader MNF opener on September 11.

advertisement

“That comes a day after Sunday Night Football also hit a season low with its ratings down too.”

The NFL has had an incredibly contentious year, much of it its own fault, as they deal with anthem protests, a watered-down product, and games that last too long. However, the anthem protests are the primary reason given for why fans have turned away from the league.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo to league executives on Tuesday, saying that it was time to move “past the anthem controversy.”

That’s probably a good idea.