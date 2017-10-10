President Donald Trump praised Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for telling players that he will bench them if they don’t stand for the national anthem, but Jones may be setting the stage for a lawsuit between players and the league.

After Jones told the media that his players would not disrespect the flag, and if they did, they would not play, President Trump tweeted: “A big salute to Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, who will BENCH players who disrespect our Flag. “Stand for Anthem or sit for game!”

A big salute to Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, who will BENCH players who disrespect our Flag."Stand for Anthem or sit for game!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

In a Sunday interview after the Cowboys loss to the Packers, Jones said, “If there’s anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play. OK? Understand? If we are disrespecting the flag, then we won’t play. Period. Period,” he said adamantly.

Almost immediately the National Football League Players Association countered with a statement insisting that the anthem protests are “respectful” and “conscientious” and that the union would not stand for player’s rights being violated in the way Jones was suggesting.

According to Pro Football Talk, Jones may be basing his policy idea on NFL rules that say players should stand for the anthem. However, the website also points out that the rules say “should stand” not “must stand,” and if Jones forces the issue he may be setting the league up for a lawsuit filed by the players union.

Meanwhile, the president also fired a completely different shot across the NFL’s bow by tweeting out a threat to take away the special tax breaks the league gets all across the country.

Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Despite its crashing ratings, the NFL makes billions for its owners. Many are questioning why organizations that rake in so much money deserve so many special tax breaks and subsidies.

