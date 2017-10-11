SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Colin Kaepernick Thanks Eminem for BET Shoutout

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

by Dylan Gwinn11 Oct 20170

Eminem performed at the BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, unleashing a profanity-laced attack on Trump voters, and many others.

However, he did have some words of praise, for Colin Kaepernick. During his performance Eminem made several gestures of support for the unemployed, former NFL anthem protester:

Then there’s this:

 

One finds it hard to believe that there were too many Trump voters among the Eminem faithful, but if there were, that number has likely gone down in the last 24 hours.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x