Colin Kaepernick Thanks Eminem for BET Shoutout

Eminem performed at the BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, unleashing a profanity-laced attack on Trump voters, and many others.

However, he did have some words of praise, for Colin Kaepernick. During his performance Eminem made several gestures of support for the unemployed, former NFL anthem protester:

Then there’s this:

One finds it hard to believe that there were too many Trump voters among the Eminem faithful, but if there were, that number has likely gone down in the last 24 hours.