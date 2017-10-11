Colin Kaepernick Thanks Eminem for BET Shoutout

Eminem performed at the BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, unleashing a profanity-laced attack on Trump voters, and many others.
However, he did have some words of praise, for Colin Kaepernick. During his performance Eminem made several gestures of support for the unemployed, former NFL anthem protester:
I appreciate you @Eminem ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/nwavBwsOkQ
— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 11, 2017
Then there’s this:
Literally… no words. All we can say is THANK YOU @Eminem!! 😩✊🏾✊🏽✊🏿✊🏼 #imwithkap pic.twitter.com/CwoTYs9WqB
— KnowYourRightsCamp (@yourrightscamp) October 11, 2017
One finds it hard to believe that there were too many Trump voters among the Eminem faithful, but if there were, that number has likely gone down in the last 24 hours.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.