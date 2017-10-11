No one knows what was said when Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones met with his team on Wednesday to discuss his statement that Cowboys players would respect the flag, or not play. However, given that the song “F*ck Donald Trump” could be heard as the media entered the locker room, it’s safe to say tensions remain somewhat high.

At a Wednesday meeting, Dallas Cowboys players concerned over team owner Jerry Jones’ comments about standing for the national anthem were encouraged to take their concerns to Jones himself, a report says.

However, according to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, no one is talking about what was said at the meeting. Though, some might have attempted to communicate through song:

It didn't go unnoticed that Orlando Scandrick was playing "FDT" by YG and Nipsey Hussle at his locker when the media walked in. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 11, 2017

While Jerry Jones may not have converted any new Republican voters, Cowboy officials hope that the meeting, first reported by the NFL Network, will keep any concerns players may have in-house, at least in the early stages of the discussion.

The team’s owner, Jerry Jones, has been the most outspoken NFL owner about the pervasive protests staged during the national anthem. Even before his most recent comments reported by the Dallas Morning News, Jones left no question that he isn’t a fan of the protests.

However, his October 8 comments were the most explicit yet.

“If there’s anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play. OK? Understand? If we are disrespecting the flag, then we won’t play. Period. Period,” Jones told the paper on Sunday.

The billionaire owner’s comments immediately earned condemnation from both the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) and civil rights group, the NAACP.

There was at least one show of unity between the owner and the players.

Before his most recent comments, Jones stood with arms linked with his players in a show of unity at a Week 4 game at the end of September. But his latest comments may tend to soften that unity. As it is, several Cowboys players have joined the protests during the anthem. Defensive linemen David Irving and Damontre Moore both raised the militant black power fist during the anthem at last Sunday’s game.

The owner’s comments have riled many. According to ESPN the NFLPA still may issue a statement to reply directly to Jones’ “benching” threat.

“The message will be put out,” said NFLPA rep and Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin. “The message, it will be out. Clearly.”

