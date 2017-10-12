Former Super Bowl Hero Porter Arrested for Domestic Battery

Chicago (AFP) – Former New Orleans Saints cornerback Tracy Porter, whose interception return for a touchdown helped seal a Saints victory in the 2010 Super Bowl, has been arrested on domestic battery and drug possession charges, police said Thursday.

A spokesman for police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said Porter was arrested in connection with an incident last Thursday in which he and his girlfriend were involved in a physical altercation at a truck driving school.

A verbal exchange became physical, police said, with the woman involved claiming Porter held her arms, pushed her against a vehicle and grabbed her in the neck and face area, where bruises were later found.

Porter, 31, did not dispute an altercation took place but claimed he acted in defending himself.

He was charged with battery of a dating partner, possession of marijuana and intent to distribute.

In Super Bowl 44, Porter intercepted a Peyton Manning pass intended for Reggie Wayne and raced 74 yards for a touchdown in the Saints’ 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Porter made 370 tackles, intercepted 13 passes, forced six fumbles and scored three touchdowns over 98 NFL games in nine seasons with the Saints, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and Chicago Bears before being released by the Bears last April.