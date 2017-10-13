Jags Owner Shad Khan: President Trump Is the ‘Great Divider’

Jaguars Owner Shad Khan donated $1 million to President Trump’s inaugural committee. Though, given what he just said about the president, he might soon ask for a refund.

At an executive conference in Chicago, Khan lashed out at Trump, accusing him of taking advantage of people who are “confused,” about patriotism and the First Amendment.

Khan said, “You have to give Trump credit, people are confused on the First Amendment versus patriotism, that if you exercise your First Amendment you’re not a patriot, which is crazy. People are confused on it, [Trump] knew he could hit on it and take advantage. I think what we’re seeing is the great divider overcoming the great uniter.”

Khan continued, “Politics and the Western World will never be the same again. A lot of the stuff like football [that] Trump does is highly calculated — he looks for issues that you can touch and it will blow people up.”

What’s hilarious, is Khan acting like Trump just began looking for issues that provoke reaction. A huge part of Trump’s campaign, was built around identifying hot-button issues and pouncing on them. Trump was doing those very things when Khan gave him a million dollars. So for Khan to act like he has just now, suddenly, come to this realization about Trump’s style, is beyond disingenuous.

As for his comments about the First Amendment and patriotism, all Khan does is reveal that he’s the one who’s “confused.” The First Amendment only restricts what congress can do, when it comes to regulating speech. It doesn’t address what a private organization like the NFL can do. Nor does it restrict Trump from offering his opinion about what the NFL should do to people exercising their First Amendment rights.

Whether Trump should have said what he said in Alabama or not, criticizing people expressing their First amendment rights doesn’t infringe on their First Amendment rights.

But Khan knows these things, he’s just a businessman who disingenuously gives money to politicians who help his business interests. While simultaneously criticizing those same people, so he can curry favor with African American NFL free agents who might be able to help his football business interests.

Not all that hard to understand, really.