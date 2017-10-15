SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Baltimore Pastor Launches Protest in Support of Colin Kaepernick Outside Ravens Game

AP Photo/Butch Dill

by Warner Todd Huston15 Oct 20170

A Baltimore pastor organized a protest of several hundred people outside the Ravens game in support of Colin Kaepernick on Sunday, according to a report.

Pastor Jamalh Bryant, founder of Baltimore’s Empowerment Temple AME Church, organized the protest. Bryant started the protest as a social media campaign seeking 500 black men to come to the Ravens’ M&T Stadium to show support for Kaepernick and his NFL protests, according to the Baltimore Sun.

“Colin Kaepernick didn’t take a knee for the NFL, but about police brutality,” Bryant told the media after the roughly 10-minute protest. “You have to do it for Trayvon [Martin], Freddie Gray, Eric Gardner. That’s what the dialogue is about.”

Meanwhile, as Bryant’s protest went on outside under the protection of Maryland state police officers, inside M&T Stadium both the Ravens and their opponents, the Chicago Bears, stood for the anthem.

Pastor Bryant has a controversial past with a contentious 2008 divorce from his wife who charged him with repeated infidelities. Bryant was also slapped accusations last year from a woman who claimed he had fathered her love child.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.

