Boos Rain Down As Seven 49ers Take a Knee for the National Anthem

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

by Dylan Gwinn15 Oct 20170

A substantially smaller number of 49ers knelt during the anthem, for their game against the Washington Redskins. Last week, more than 20 49ers knelt, and this week, league Commissioner Roger Goodell also issued a memo, saying it was time to “put the anthem controversy behind us.”

It appears as though most of the 49ers listened. According to Washington Post Redskins reporter  Master Tesfastion:

The 49ers are in Washington, D.C. to take on the Redskins. NFLPA President DeMaurice Smith was also in attendance. This marks one of the first times that fans at FedEx Field, where the Redskins play, could be heard booing protesting players.

 

