Boos Rain Down As Seven 49ers Take a Knee for the National Anthem

A substantially smaller number of 49ers knelt during the anthem, for their game against the Washington Redskins. Last week, more than 20 49ers knelt, and this week, league Commissioner Roger Goodell also issued a memo, saying it was time to “put the anthem controversy behind us.”

It appears as though most of the 49ers listened. According to Washington Post Redskins reporter Master Tesfastion:

Some fans at FedEx Field were booing at the sight of 49ers fans kneeling during the anthem. — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) October 15, 2017

The 49ers are in Washington, D.C. to take on the Redskins. NFLPA President DeMaurice Smith was also in attendance. This marks one of the first times that fans at FedEx Field, where the Redskins play, could be heard booing protesting players.