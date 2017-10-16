The Jacksonville Jaguars have not been very good at football. Consequently, their fans have spoken out against them in a variety of ways. Though on Sunday, a group of fans took things to an entirely new level.

While the Jags prepared to fight yet another losing battle on the field against the Rams. A small plane flew over the field, pulling a banner behind it.

advertisement

The banner read: “Be American. Boycott the Jags & the NFL.”

The banner urging fans to boycott the team came two weeks after fifteen Jaguars were seen taking a knee during the U.S. national anthem, ahead of a September 24 game played overseas at Britain’s Wembley Stadium.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan, supported his players and their protest during the anthem and used their protest to attack President Donald Trump, First Coast News reported.

“What [Trump] has done is shown leadership as the great divider, not uniter. We are used to being warm and fuzzy and cuddled. Well, it’s a different time,” Khan said after President Trump slammed the NFL for allowing the protests.

Khan also accused the president of launching attacks on the media and the NFL as a “calculated,” move to obfuscate from what he is doing in Washington.

Still, since Khan took over ownership of the Jaguars, game attendance has been down despite that the team itself has gotten better.

Indeed, last weekend’s game against the Rams was one of the Jaguars’ worst home games for ticket sales.

The Florida Times-Union reported that only 56,232 attended to see the Jags lose to the Rams, 27-17.

You know who isn't winning? The NFL. This was kickoff time in Jacksonville. Look at those empty seats! pic.twitter.com/fd7CwOuHk4 — Fistful of Doom (@fistfulofdoom) October 15, 2017

As Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on Monday, the low attendance for only the Jags’ second home game of the season could be an “ominous” sign for both the team and the league, proving that fans are sick and tired of the anthem protests.

The Jaguars aren’t alone, of course. This season’s Week 6 debuted across the league to tens of thousands of empty seats in stadiums across the nation.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.