Conservatives Plan to Send Patriotic Message, Boycott NFL on Veterans Day Weekend

Main Street Patriots are rallying fellow citizens to show their support across the United States for the American flag and the national anthem on Veteran’s Day weekend as a way to send a message about the importance of standing and saluting during the playing of the national anthem at NFL football games.

The conservative group is encouraging Americans to join their Flags Across America movement next month.

advertisement

“I have watched professional football since the time there were two separate leagues – AFL and NFL in the late 60’s,” Debbie Dooley, co-founder of the group told Breitbart News. “Sports has always been an arena where we are united in support of our favorite teams.”

“We are not Democrats or Republicans, we are simply fans,” Dooley said, adding that the NFL players are “seeking to change that by attempting to shove their political views down the throats of fans.”

Dooley is hoping people will fly flags everywhere over the weekend and on Veterans Day — even if it’s not in an NFL stadium.

“I urge patriotic Americans to exercise their First Amendment rights and boycott the NFL and their sponsors,” Dooley said.

“Flags Across America symbolizes Americans coming together and showing respect and honor to our nation’s flag and the freedom and liberty it symbolizes to the world,” co-founder Ralph King said. “It is also to honor the veterans that fought and died so we can maintain that freedom and liberty.”

“The U.S. flag and the freedom for which it stands, at levels never before witnessed in our country, is under constant attack from the Left and now pampered sports figures,” King said. “We cannot allow these attacks to go unanswered.”

“Now is the time to be united standing in defense and proper recognition of Old Glory,” King said.

Updates and rally locations can be found here: www.mainstreetpatriots.us.