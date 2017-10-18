VIDEO: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Confronted By Protesters Outside NFL Meeting

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones was confronted by a protesters as he made his way into the NFL meetings in New York on Wednesday. One of the protesters accused Jones of treating his players like “$40 million slaves.”

Lindsey Adler of Deadspin caught the encounter on video:

advertisement

Jerry meets protestors pic.twitter.com/jH0wgsuPb5 — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) October 17, 2017

Jones made headlines after saying that his players would stand for the anthem, or not play. However, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear on Wednesday, that the NFL has no plans to make players stand for the anthem.

The protesters, Carl Dix and Linda Solitaire are from a group called RefuseFascism.org. According to The Wall Street Journal, “two dozen supporters of Black Lives Matter New York” rallied outside of the Manhattan Hotel, where the NFL-NFLPA meetings were taking place. The protesters gathered there in support of Colin Kaepernick. The former 49ers quarterback who began the anthem protests back in 2016.