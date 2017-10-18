SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

VIDEO: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Confronted By Protesters Outside NFL Meeting

AP Photo/Matt York

by Dylan Gwinn18 Oct 20170

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones was confronted by a protesters as he made his way into the NFL meetings in New York on Wednesday. One of the protesters accused Jones of treating his players like “$40 million slaves.”

Lindsey Adler of Deadspin caught the encounter on video:

Jones made headlines after saying that his players would stand for the anthem, or not play. However, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear on Wednesday, that the NFL has no plans to make players stand for the anthem.

The protesters, Carl Dix and Linda Solitaire are from a group called RefuseFascism.org. According to The Wall Street Journal, “two dozen supporters of Black Lives Matter New York” rallied outside of the Manhattan Hotel, where the NFL-NFLPA meetings were taking place. The protesters gathered there in support of Colin Kaepernick. The former 49ers quarterback who began the anthem protests back in 2016.

