Jets LB DeMario Davis – ‘We Are Very Near A Time When The Protests Will End’

FLORHAM PARK, NJ – New York Jets linebacker DeMario Davis was one of the players who met with Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL owners Tuesday in NYC to help resolve the NFL’s anthem crisis.

Some NFL players, dating back to last year, have knelt during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and injustice.

advertisement

Davis said on Wednesday in the Jets’ locker room, “I do think we are very near a time when the protests will end.”

Here is Davis’ Wednesday statement in it’s entirety:

“The talks were very productive. It is encouraging to me, as an athlete, to see so many athletes and owners so concerned about our country and pushing it in the right direction. We have a tremendous platform in the NFL and to who much is given, much is required, and that is why we simply can’t just play football. We have to help push our country in the right direction and it’s encouraging to see, the owners and the athletes wanting to do that. I think that we’re working together, we are working very hard at doing that. The thing that I see is our owners and our players have a tremendous love and devotion for our country. That is neat to see. I do think we are very near a time when the protests will end, and athletes and owners will be at the forefront of social change for our country in a positive manner. I’m very excited about that.”

Davis didn’t take any follow-up questions about the meeting.