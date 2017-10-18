SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

President Trump on NFL Not Forcing Players to Stand for the Anthem: ‘Total Disrespect to Our Great Country!’

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

by Dylan Gwinn18 Oct 20170

President Trump praised the NFL for finally coming to their senses on the anthem controversy last week, after Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a memo declaring that it was time to “move past the anthem controversy.” However, this week President Trump had another message for the NFL, one not nearly as congratulatory.

On Wednesday morning, President Trump tweeted:

The tweet references the Tuesday meeting in New York City between the NFL and NFL players. After that meeting, the NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement talking about their partnership on social issues, and promising to meet again. Yet, neither side mentioned any changes to player conduct rules regarding the anthem:

To be clear, the joint statement doesn’t say anthem policy won’t be discussed at a later date, and the two sides did agree to meet again. However, after such strong statements from Roger Goodell about “moving past the anthem controversy,” fans had higher expectations for Tuesday’s meetings, and clearly, so did President Trump.

