Michigan City Council Joins Colin Kaepernick’s Protests, Take a Knee During Pledge of Allegiance

Four members of a city council in Michigan emulated Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests by taking a knee during the pledge of allegiance at a recent meeting.

The four members of the Ann Arbor, Michigan, city council, walked out in front of the councilmen’s platform and took a knee as the October 19 meeting began.



Joining the controversial demonstration were self-proclaimed “progressive” Democrats, council members Chip Ward, Chuck Warpehoski, Sumi Kailasapathy, and Jason Frenzel, according to MLive.com.

Two of the council members followed their protests with comments. Councilman Warpehoski, for instance, insisted his action was an act of “attention, concern, and respect.”

Warpehoski posted a statement about his protest to his website:

I can’t speak to what is in each person’s heart, but for me to ‘take a knee’ is an act of attention, of concern, and of respect. And it is in that spirit that I take a knee at tonight’s city council meeting: out of respect for the aspiration that we be a nation ‘with liberty and justice for all,’ with full attention that we fall short of that ideal in many ways, and with humble dedication to continue to work that the promise of the pledge may be fulfilled.

Councilman Warpehoski seems to have gotten quite a lot of pushback from his initial blog post. Not long after he initially posted his message, the councilman added an “Addenda” to his message apologizing for offending people.

Addenda Since the story on this broke I’ve been getting a lot of feedback and reflecting more on the decision. Apology for offense As I wrote above, my intent was not to offend of dishonor those who have sacrificed for the country, whether police, military, or civilians. Though those were my intentions, it is clear that some have felt disrespected, and for that I apologize.

Many of Warpehoski’s Twitter followers were not impressed by his protest.

Coward never served or lost his best friends for that flag he's supposedly pledging to.. — Eric (@Ehhfck) October 18, 2017

STAND UP !! — Dominick Carpanzano (@DoZano) October 17, 2017

Disgusting trash not worthy of roadside pick up. A disgrace in Michigan! A disgrace in the United States of America. Leave both. — Michigan Maga🇺🇸 (@beyond_patriot) October 18, 2017

Thank you Chuck! Thank you for showing everyone how gullible you are by buying into this phony narrative. — TJ Roucka (@AmericasTeamTJ) October 18, 2017

A second council member also spoke out about the protest afterward.

Sumi Kailasapathy claimed her act of disrespect for the pledge of allegiance was meant as a show of support for America’s “democratic values.”

“For me,” Kailasapathy said, “taking a knee is also showing solidarity with the group of people who have been doing this at the national level.”

Kailasapathy avoided mentioning her protest on her Twitter account, but other Twitter users were not so disposed to ignore her actions.

Take a knee on your own time. Quit embarrassing the city. — Slick Nick (@NickOlsen4) October 17, 2017

Both councilmen Jason Frenzel and Chip Smith also ignored the protests on their Twitter feeds.

