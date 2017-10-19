SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Tiger Woods: Betting Analysts Post Odds of When Golfer Returns to Sport

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

by UPI19 Oct 20170

Oct. 19 (UPI) — Gambling analysts revealed the latest odds for when Tiger Woods returns to golf. The OnlineGambling.lv analysts also included odds on Woods’ next career.

Professional golf is at 1-2, while he has 6-1 odds of becoming a golf analyst, 19-1 odds at being a contestant on Dancing with the Stars, 29-1 odds at becoming a golf instructor to the rich and famous, 99-1 odds of opening a chain of physio clinics and 499-1 odds of opening a chain of pharmacies. The field has a 9-1 shot as Woods’ next career.

The over/under date of Woods’ return to the PGA Tour is on March 15.

Woods was recently cleared for full golf activity. He posted a video on October 15 to his Twitter account, showing off his ability to hit his driver.

The 41-year-old golfer had his fourth back surgery on April 19.

The odds for his next PGA Tournament include the Arnold PalmerInvitational (5-1), Masters (7-1), the Farmers Insurance Open (9-1), the Hero World Challenge (11-1) and the field (9-10).

Woods has a 75-1 shot at winning the 2018 Masters, a 125-1 shot at winning the 2018 U.S. Open, a 199-1 shot at the 2018 Open Championship, 125-1 odds at winning the 2018 PGA Championship and 1-1 odds of shutting it down before the end of 2018.

The analysts give Woods an 8-1 shot at announcing his retirement in 2018, 9-1 odds of winning any tournament during the 2017-2018 season, 9-2 odds of getting married in the next three years, 15-1 odds of getting another DUI, 4-1 odds of appearing in a new mug shot before winning another major and 3-2 odds of playing in a PGA tournament before President Donald Trump plays ten more rounds of golf.

