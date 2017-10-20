SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch Leads Commuters in Chant of ‘F**k the Chiefs!’ After Thursday Night Win Over KC

AP Photo/Ben Margot

by Dylan Gwinn20 Oct 20170

Never one to let a little thing like getting ejected for making contact with a referee get him down, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch did his best to add to the excitement of the commute home for Raiders fans. Lynch did this by leading the BART train in a chant of, “F**k the Chiefs!”

On Thursday night, Lynch got ejected from the game between the Raiders-Chiefs after he made contact with an official during a fight. Lynch intervened in the fight when he saw that it involved Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, who is also Lynch’s cousin. Ironically, Peters can be seen in the video with Lynch, retaliating with double-rods as Lynch leads the four-letter chant:

It’s good that Lynch was able to enjoy himself despite the ejection. He will be a little lighter in the wallet after the incident:

 

